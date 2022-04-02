83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US

By Sean Hemmersmeier The Spectrum
April 2, 2022 - 1:50 pm
 
The Desert Canyon development is shown on Aug. 11, 2021, in St George, Utah. (Sean Hemmersmeier ...
The Desert Canyon development is shown on Aug. 11, 2021, in St George, Utah. (Sean Hemmersmeier/The Spectrum via AP)

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George and the rest of Washington County have once again ranked as the fastest-growing metro area in America, according to a new report from the U.S. Census.

The new report showed the local population growing by nearly 10,000 new residents between July 1 of 2020 and July of 2021, a 5.1% increase, the Spectrum newspaper reported. The metro area — a statistical area that includes all of Washington County — grew to 191,226 residents, according to the report. If that number is correct, then the region would have grown by more than 30% in the past decade.

Two other Utah cities made the list of top-10 fastest-growing metro areas, with the Provo-Orem area ranked eighth at 3.3% and the Logan area ranked 10th at 2.9%.

The mayor of St. George, Michele Randall, said the results of the latest population reports aren’t surprising. She credited the area’s reputation for quality-of-life amenities, although she acknowledged this type of growth does present challenges.

“St. George is a beautiful city with equally amazing people,” Randall told The Spectrum. “We are feeling the growing pains as a city and must do our best to manage growth so it doesn’t affect the quality of life we have all come to love.”

These growing pains include making sure there are enough infrastructure projects added to the area as the population continues to swell and resources are properly allocated, says Randall.

“Keeping up with infrastructure, making sure we have the water to meet our needs. Having enough staff to maintain our quality of life, especially keeping up with our public safety personnel,” she said.

Southwestern Utah growing quickly

In neighboring Iron County, the population also swelled at a rapid rate, around 4.7%, from July 2020 to July 2021. The county added just under 3,000 people during this time to bring its population to 60,519 residents.

These Census numbers are similar to population measures produced by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah in December 2021. Its report also measured the growth of the area from July 2020 to July 2021 but came to slightly different numbers.

The Gardner Institute reported Washington County added 7,000 new residents in this timeframe and grew by 4% while Iron County added 3,500 residents and grew by 6.2%.

Despite the slight differences in these numbers, it would be hard to argue that southwestern Utah isn’t one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, at least by percentage. The decennial census showed the area was the third fastest-growing in the nation between 2010 and 2020 with a 30.5% growth rate. The metro area has also earned the designation of the fastest growing in multiple years, most recently from 2016 to 2017, when the area grew by 4%.

Utah has grown as well, but a slower rate than its southwestern corner. This last year, the state added just under 56,300 residents and grew at a 1.7% rate to make its population around 3,338,000 residents.

Only two of Utah’s 29 counties lost some population, but not by much. Both were in the southeastern part of the state, with Grand County losing 18 residents and Carbon County losing 93.

Growth in U.S.

While Utah is growing more rapidly than most places, the upward trend was seen in most of the U.S. Of America’s 2,297 counties, 58% had their populations grow while 41.8% of counties had their populations shrink. The rest showed no measurable change in their populations. The press release sent out by the Census Bureau indicated these population increases were focused around small and medium-sized counties and there was a “shift” away from larger counties.

The top 10 counties that lost the most population were concentrated in California, New York, Illinois and Florida. Los Angeles County lost the most residents — around 185,000 — and New York County had the greatest percentage loss of residents with a negative 6.9% rate.

The states that had the largest growth rates were Utah, Texas, California, Arizona and Florida. The county that added the most residents was Maricopa County in Arizona — which contains the state’s biggest city, Phoenix — adding around 58,000 residents. Utah County came in at the 10th spot on the list by adding just under 22,000 residents to bring its population to around 685,000 people.

— This article was distributed through The Associated Press.

MOST READ
1
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
2
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
3
Suspect in 3 Summerlin carjackings in a day was just out of jail
Suspect in 3 Summerlin carjackings in a day was just out of jail
4
Man sentenced to prison for role in rapper’s shooting death
Man sentenced to prison for role in rapper’s shooting death
5
A’s potential Las Vegas ballpark site could be released in May
A’s potential Las Vegas ballpark site could be released in May
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe, Zelenskyy says
The Associated Press

As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.

People relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honoluluin 2017. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii ready for return of tourism as pandemic worries ease
The Associated Press

When the pandemic hit, Hawaii was the only state in the nation to require negative COVID tests or vaccinations to avoid quarantine, effectively ending tourism for most of 2020 and much of 2021.

From left, Laura Tyson, Tod Smith and Rebecca Caldwell, residents of Eldorado Springs, watch as ...
West to receive more extreme climate events, study says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The study said that as human-caused climate change intensifies, 90% of extreme fire events will be followed by at least three extraordinary downpours in the same location within five years.

Holding the snowpack measuring tube, Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply f ...
California’s drought deepens as winter snow falls short
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

New readings showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sat at 38% of average. That’s the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015.

 
Russians leave Chernobyl; Zelemskyy doubts Russian ‘pull back’
By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country were just a military tactic to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast.

 
Russia bombs areas where it pledged to scale back
By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

A rainbow appears at sunset as storm clouds approach in Martinez, Calif., on Monday, March 28, ...
Late March storm brings rain, snow to California
The Associated Press

Rainfall totals varied widely but some areas were drenched by the storm, which followed a winter of historically dry weather.

Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N. ...
US opens second COVID booster shot for 50 and up
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

There’s evidence protection can wane particularly in higher-risk groups, and for them another booster “will help save lives,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said.