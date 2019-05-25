Laughlin couple among 5 dead in wrong-way crash in Arizona

Authorities said the five people killed in a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 40 in northwestern Arizona included two from a nearby Nevada town and three from New York City.

Traffic is stopped on Interstate 40 after a wrong-way crash Friday, May 24, 2019, near Kingman, Ariz. (Vanessa Espinoza/Kingman Daily Minor via AP)

PHOENIX — Authorities said the five people killed in a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 40 in northwestern Arizona included two from a nearby Nevada town and three from New York City.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday identified the Nevadans killed in the crash Friday southwest of Kingman as 82-year-old Harold Wayne Wickham and 90-year-old Ella Wickham, both of Laughlin.

The other victims were identified as 57-year-old Tsun Tong Chan, 54-year-old Wai Kam Ngai and 21-year-old Ching Kwong.

The DPS said Harold Wickham was driving an eastbound sedan in the westbound lanes when it collided with the other car and that he died at a hospital. The other victims died at the scene.

The DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

The problem of wrong-way drivers in Arizona has become so serious that state lawmakers last year made it a felony to drive the wrong way while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Transportation officials have installed a first-of-its-kind system to detect wrong-way drivers. Thermal cameras positioned at off-ramps along a 15-mile stretch of freeway in the Phoenix area alert authorities when a vehicle enters the freeway in the wrong direction.

Larger and lowered “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs also have been installed on hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in Phoenix and rural state highways.

In another wrong-way wreck in Arizona earlier this month, a female driver slammed head-on into a vehicle on Interstate 10 in southern Arizona, killing a woman and her two adult sons. A third son was hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman traveling alone in the car that caused the May 5 crash also died.

Four people died in March when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a remote stretch of Interstate 10 in western Arizona collided head-on with a van carrying British indie-pop duo Her’s.