53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Man dies after wrong-way crash near Pahrump

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/ ...
Gaming giants: The Fortune 500 companies based in Nevada for 2024
A security guard bikes near the Paris Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, early Thursday, ...
It just got a little easier to become a casino security guard in Nevada
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Planned power outage possible for Mount Charleston area
An illustration of Nevada State Parks' new mascot, Carson Kit Fox. (Nevada State Parks)
This furry desert creature is Nevada State Parks’ new mascot
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2024 - 2:36 am
 

A man died after a wrong-way crash Saturday night near Pahrump, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on state Route 160 and mile marker 25, about 15 miles south of Pahrump, the Highway Patrol said in a press release. Troopers responded to the crash just before 10:05 p.m.

According to a Highway Patrol press release, which said the information known about the crash was preliminary, a vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it veered off the road and struck a guard rail.

One man was transported to an area hospital, where he died just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol said.

The eastbound lanes of state Route 160, also known as the Pahrump Valley Highway, were closed when the Highway Patrol issued the press release just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES