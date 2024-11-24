Man dies after wrong-way crash near Pahrump

The crash happened Saturday night on state Route 160 and mile marker 25, about 15 miles south of Pahrump, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

It just got a little easier to become a casino security guard in Nevada

A man died after a wrong-way crash Saturday night near Pahrump, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on state Route 160 and mile marker 25, about 15 miles south of Pahrump, the Highway Patrol said in a press release. Troopers responded to the crash just before 10:05 p.m.

According to a Highway Patrol press release, which said the information known about the crash was preliminary, a vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it veered off the road and struck a guard rail.

One man was transported to an area hospital, where he died just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol said.

The eastbound lanes of state Route 160, also known as the Pahrump Valley Highway, were closed when the Highway Patrol issued the press release just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.