Man killed in Pahrump crash after failing to yield

He was Steven John Howard of Pahrump, according to the agency. He was pronounced dead at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump.

A 57-year-old man died in a crash early Thursday in Pahrump after failing to yield, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command)

A 57-year-old man died in a crash early Thursday in Pahrump after failing to yield, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command)

A 57-year-old man died in a crash early Thursday in Pahrump after failing to yield, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

He was Steven John Howard of Pahrump, according to the agency. He was pronounced dead at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. Thursday near Mesquite Avenue and Blue Diamond Road.

The Highway Patrol said Howard’s gray Ford Escort, which was eastbound on Mesquite approaching Blue Diamond, failed to yield and entered Blue Diamond in front of a silver Toyota Prius, causing the Toyota to strike the passenger side of Howard’s vehicle.

Howard’s death was the 73rd traffic fatality investigated this year by the Highway Patrol.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Howard’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.