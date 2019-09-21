Man who went missing near Area 51 gate found — BLOG
The man in his 20s was at the front gate — also known as the Alamo Gate — of Area 51 when he disappeared from his group, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY — A man visiting one of Area 51’s security gates went missing Friday night in Lincoln County.
After about an hour the man was found safe, according to the sheriff’s department.
Both security gates of the Nevada Test and Training Range where Area 51 is located have been popular destinations for those taking part in the two Storm Area 51 events.
A crowd of about 100 showed up at 3 a.m. Friday, as originally planned in the Facebook joke turned viral sensation created by California college student Matty Roberts.
For the most part stormers have been snapping photos and interacting with law enforcement officials watching the gate. With both sides being respectful of each other, joking around, making light of the situation.
Two reported incidents occurred at the Friday “raid” including a Canadian man being arrested for indecent exposure for urinating on the gate and woman being detained but released for threatening the cross into Area 51’s boundary at the back security gate neat Rachel.
Posted: 7:45 a.m.
— Mick Akers
