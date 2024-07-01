104°F
Mother faces second degree murder charge in 1-year-old’s fentanyl-related death

A Metro police vehicle in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 4:39 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 5:29 pm

A woman faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with her 1-year-old baby’s death, which was determined to be caused by fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

On June 6, 2023, Kiera McCall, 31, had a neighbor call 911 because her child wasn’t breathing, the Metropolitan Police Department report said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in cardiac arrest, given Narcan, which treats overdoses, and put on a ventilator, but he died on June 9, 2023.

McCall was arrested Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the cause of death “toxic effects of fentanyl” and the manner accidental.

McCall had told her neighbors that “the baby might have gotten into some heroin under the bed,” police said. Her neighbors said she appeared to be on drugs; even though her baby was not breathing, she did not seem to be in a hurry, her neighbors told police, according to the report.

In an interview with police, McCall said she had performed chest compressions. She said she used marijuana and had recently smoked meth and used heroin. A roommate also used heroin, she told police, but she said there were no narcotics in her apartment.

Police found a glass pipe and a syringe in her apartment, according to the report.

McCall had amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her bloodstream, police said.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate that McCall is still in custody. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

