ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Nevada

Mount Charleston safety officer earns national award for fire prevention education work

By Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 3:44 pm
 

A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee on Mount Charleston has received a national award for his fire prevention outreach efforts over the past two decades.

Fire Prevention Technician Ray Johnson will be presented with the 2017 Bronze Smokey Bear Award at a ceremony at the Kyle Canyon fire station on June 15.

“Everybody likes to get a pat on the back,” Johnson said. “I’m a little bit overwhelmed by the response.”

Johnson has worked in fire prevention and information at Spring Mountains National Recreation Area for 18 years. Before that, he spent six years in a similar post for the National Park Service at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

During his career, Johnson has given wildfire safety presentations to nearly 100,000 kids, including about 8,000 first- and second-graders at more than 50 Southern Nevada public schools over the past two years alone.

The 56-year-old has also delivered the fire prevention message in countless television, radio and newspaper interviews and worked with Spanish-language media outlets to reach the local Hispanic community.

The U.S. Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council sponsor the Smokey Bear Awards, which have been handed out annually since 1957.

The bronze award is the highest honor given for wildfire prevention work at the state level. No more than 10 such awards are handed out each year.

The website for the Smokey Bear Awards lists only one past winner from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which includes the Spring Mountains: Larry Benham, who won a bronze award in 2008.

“In the world of wildfire prevention, receiving a Smokey Bear award is a huge honor,” Carrie Thaler, fire management officer for Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, said in a written statement. “Ray has been instrumental over the last several years helping to get fire prevention messaging out to communities across Southern Nevada. He has helped to foster several generations of land stewards, and his work has helped prevent countless wildfires.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @refriedbrean on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like