Local Nevada

Nevada brothel faces cloudy future after losing license

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2018 - 5:36 pm
 

CRYSTAL — The bell is somewhat Pavlovian. When it rings once, the ladies stir, slide on a pair of stiletto heels lined up against the wall and rush into place.

On this Friday in late July, the Love Ranch Vegas bell was a false alarm.

“You got us excited,” said Sonja Bandolik, the madam of the brothel.

Bandolik is 58, a tanned woman with a fresh manicure and a white pixie cut. Her blue eyes hidden behind dark, rectangular glasses.

She’s also on the menu.

“I can’t tell the girls to do something that I wouldn’t be willing to do myself,” she said. “I don’t want to be that kind of boss.”

But on Tuesday, the brothel opened its doors to a different set of visitors: Nye County Sheriff deputies.

The brothel’s license was yanked after county commissioners said the owner and Republican Assembly candidate, Dennis Hof, failed to renew the license on time.

This isn’t the first time the brothel has been threatened with closure.

Hof, a Republican running for the state Assembly District 36 seat, fought with one commissioner in August of last year over what Commissioner Dan Schinhofen said was “noncompliance with county code.”

The commission suspended the brothel’s license in February after tangling with Hof over illegal signs and his failure to ensure the property’s trailers were inspected after renovation. The brothel reopened in late April.

Also in April, citizens began drafting referendums in both Nye County, where Hof owns one brothel, and Lyon County, where he owns four. The ballot measures would make nearly half of Nevada’s brothels illegal.

Voters in Lyon will be asked on the November ballot if they want to repeal the brothel ordinance. The Nye County movement to ban brothels did not move forward, but proponents say it will be on the ballot in 2020.

“It’s dead this year, but not buried,” said Salli Kerr, spokeswoman for Citizens Against Brothels in Nye County. “Nye County certainly has that idea of ‘live and let live.’ But there comes a time when ‘live and let live’ is one thing, and exploitation of women is another.”

Losing licenses

Tuesday started out as a normal day at Love Ranch Vegas. It was “doctor day,” and the women had just dished out $90 each for their mandatory weekly test for sexually transmitted diseases.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office banged on the door.

“They had a warrant, so we let them in,” Bandolik recalled. “It seemed routine, but it was extremely emotionally charged. They didn’t want to be doing it, they know that it’s political.”

Bandolik filmed on her cellphone as a detective and a sheriff took the brothel license, the liquor license and the women’s work cards.

“All we’re grabbing is the two licenses and the work cards,” the detective told someone on the other end of his phone.

“I guess we have to turn those over,” said Richard Hunter, a brothel manager wearing a floppy black hat.

Bandolik said some of the seven women who lived there have since moved north to work at one of Hof’s sister brothels. Others left altogether.

“They suffered through the lean times, they were on the verge of getting their reward, and then cut off again,” she said.

The four women remaining in the brothel will live there rent-free for now, Bandolik said.

“This is their residence. They have nowhere to go,” she said. “They spent money and then were dead in the water right away.”

She also added that the brothel employs local drivers, housekeepers, managers, security and maintenance crew in non-sexually oriented jobs.

She said tourism would be affected by the brothel closing, and the abrupt closing derailed many customers’ plans.

“If you can’t trust the legal licensed brothels in Nevada, why would you want to come here and pay extra and go through all that extra trouble?” she asked. “When you can just stay home and find an illegal escort for a lot less.”

Bandolik is hopeful that Hof will take care of them.

“Dennis has told us to keep a good attitude,” she said. “He’s got deep pockets. If it’s humanly possible, he’s going to make this happen.”

Brothel bans

Hof said he wants to sell his Nye County brothels. In March, he sold the Alien Cathouse, and he said Tuesday that he wants to sell his other two properties, the Love Ranch Vegas and Cherry Patch Ranch.

“I’m selling the Nye County brothels so I can focus on being the best politician in Nevada,” Hof said.

He also acknowledged the efforts to eradicate brothels.

“There’s no question, the referendums to get rid of the brothels in Lyon and Nye (counties) is all because I ran for office. I had the nerve to challenge the dirty establishment.”

The tension concerning the brothels has bubbled over into the neighboring religious communities.

A day before the petitions came out in Nye County, John Morris, a 62-year-old tattooed pastor drove the less than two miles down the street from his church on Homestead Road in Pahrump in a button-down shirt, shorts and running shoes.

“We’re going to be OK with pot, we’re going to be OK with casinos and gambling, but we’re going to put those women down and make them feel like less than human beings?” he said. “They can’t legislate morality. We’re all sinners.”

Hof has sued Butch Borasky and Dan Schinhofen, two of the three commissioners who voted in favor of revoking the brothel’s license Tuesday.

Borasky said the brothels are something of the past now because the old “Wild West” is becoming tame.

“They’re a dying breed, they’re going away one at a time,” he said. “Eventually, when someone has enough gumption, there won’t be any.”

But Bandolik, the Love Ranch madam, stands by Hof, saying that he has used his money from the brothels to fund his campaign for Assembly.

“If you want to take Dennis down as a political person, you take down him and his business,” she said. “They’re foaming at the mouth for revenge on Dennis.”

Employees in limbo

At Love Ranch Vegas, about 80 miles from Las Vegas, it was a quiet Friday in July.

Concrete statues of bare-chested women wrapped in Christmas lights peppered the front lawn. The illegal signs that sparked a controversy with the commission in February had been unearthed. A courtesan’s pink vintage bicycle’s sat parked underneath the “Open” sign.

Now, it sits under the red door with the words “Sorry, we are temporarily closed.”

Just three weeks before, Bandolik — the madam on the menu — had proudly sauntered by the common area in a halter-top dress, passing a woman in red and black lingerie and a room specially designed with a ceiling high enough for long whip.

She meandered past a display case with different photos of Hof and several jars of “Hof sauce,” one titled ”Alien Pimp Juice.”

Brooklyn Moore Moore began working in brothels nearly two years ago after starting her adult film career. As a young girl growing up in Oklahoma, she used to steal Hustler magazines from her parents and admire the women who filled the pages.

“And here I am,” she said.

If she can’t be a sex worker, she said she plans to continue working in the pornography industry.

“I love sex,” the 33-year-old blonde with stick-straight hair said. “Might as well get paid for it, instead of giving it for free.”

The woman clad in lingerie stood in the long hallway of the brothel, each door bearing a different girl’s name, but the same gold sticker: “Condoms are mandatory.”

Jade Monroe, a brunette with a mermaid-blue hue in her hair, returned to work at the brothel after it reopened in April, at the same time the ballot measures were being drafted. She had been concerned about her job then.

“I’ll try to make as much money as I can and get out, do my best to do my job,” the 29-year-old told the madam at the time.

She joined the brothels a little over a year ago as a stepping stone while studying for her real estate license. Since then, she’s seen many clients, including a disabled veteran with multiple sclerosis, who came to her after being abstinent for 10 years. Another was brought by his wife for his birthday.

“We’re kind of like sex therapists,” the soft-spoken courtesan with a smile.

On Tuesday, a man who had spent a year planning to vacation and spend time with Monroe was almost at Love Ranch Vegas when it closed and he had to turn around, Bandolik said.

The sultry mood of the brothel has evaporated after the license was revoked. On Thursday afternoon, two working women in casual house wear sat stoic on the gray couch in the living room.

They didn’t want to talk about their livelihoods. They said they preferred to keep that out of their minds.

‘Sinking ship’

That Friday in late July, it was the birthday of the brothel’s “house mom,” Jackie Williams. She turned 30.

Dasha Dare, a curly-haired Honduran who stands a little over 5 feet tall, walked into the bar with multicolored party horns, balloons, and shimmery “Happy Birthday” crowns.

She handed a bouquet of pink and red flowers to Bandolik.

“We’ll just pop ‘em and start screaming,” Bandolik said as she picked up one of the confetti poppers. She blew a noisemaker on Dare’s back.

“Come,” Dare implored to Williams, who walked down a narrow hallway and into the bar in her red- and white “Vote Hof” T-Shirt.

They popped the confetti poppers in unison, showering Williams in multicolored streamers.

“Happy birthday,” Dare said, planting a kiss on her cheek. “Just for you.”

The dimpled blonde mother of three had smiled then, thanking all the women in the brothel for surprising her. But on Tuesday, she was in tears.

She had recently moved her children to Crystal to be closer to her job. If she were to lose it, she’d have to commute at least 30 minutes to Pahrump.

She worried where she would find work and how she would take care of her family.

“We’re in a restrained limbo,” the madam said Thursday as she viciously defended the brothel and its workers.

Feet away from her at the bar, a framed front page story of The Pahrump Valley Mirror hung on the wall. The headline reads “Hof wins brawl over brothels.”

The article detailed the August 2017 square-off between Hof and Schinhofen over liquor and brothel licenses for three of Hof’s businesses.

Despite Schinhofen’s insistence that Hof’s licensees should be revoked for non-compliance, he was eventually vindicated and received renewal for all six.

For now, the madam said she will stay on the “sinking ship,” and focus on getting everybody else to safety.

“I came here to open the Alien Cathouse,” she said. “Now, it looks like I’m closing the Love Ranch.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
News
LVMPD Briefing on OIS #13
Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly held a press conference to discuss details of the 13th officer-involved-shoot for the department in 2018. Video shows the moments before the suspect was shot. The shooting, which has been edited out, occurred as the suspect lunged at an officer outside the apartment. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sedan and semitrailer collide in south Las Vegas
An early Wednesday morning crash has left one person in critical condition. A sedan and semitrailer collided around 4 a.m. at the corner of Spencer Street and Serene Avenue. Police do not believe impairment is a factor in the crash. Spencer has been blocked off north of Serene while police continue their investigation.
Cybersecurity Professionals Flock to Las Vegas for Black Hat
Black Hat USA, the largest annual cybersecurity conference, is expecting a record 17,000 attendees during its six-day run at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this week. One thing attendees have in mind is making sure they don't get hacked while they're there. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police chase ends with suspects captured in east Las Vegas
An early Tuesday morning chase ended with a car crash in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. Police were pursuing the vehicle, which they say was involved in robberies in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, when the driver crashed at Owens and Statz Street. A man was taken into custody. A woman was ejected from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The intersection at Mojave Road and Owens Avenue was shut down while police officers searched for the suspect and investigated. The intersection will remain closed for most of the morning.
Record number participate in Touro University Nevada White Coat Ceremony
Three hundred sixty-five medical students received their white coats during the Touro University Nevada White Coat Ceremony at the M Resort in Henderson Monday. The ceremony was developed to honor students in osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, nursing, occupational therapy and physical therapy as they accept the professional responsibilities inherent in their relationship with patients. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stop for school buses, urges CCSD
Clark County School District Police Department hold a mock traffic stop at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Work Begins at Las Vegas Community Healing Garden
Crews moved the wooden Remembrance Wall at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on South Casino Center Boulevard Monday. Construction on a permanent wall is set to begin within the week. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Man wounded outside Cottages apartment
Las Vegas police don't have a motive after a man was shot early Monday morning outside a northwest valley apartment. The man's mother called police to say her son had been shot. She called police around 1:15 a.m. Other people were inside the apartment but no one else was injured. Police are still looking for the shooter.
Ride new Interstate 11 segment in one minute
Interstate 11 opens to the public Thursday, providing sweeping views of Lake Mead, art deco-style bridges and a mural illustrating the construction of Hoover Dam. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Miss El Tiempo 2019
Miss Teen El Tiempo and Miss El Tiempo 2019 were crowned at Sam's Town Saturday, August 4, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Las Vegas Woman Raises Awareness for Anxiety and Depression
Cassi Davis was diagnosed with anxiety and depression after the birth of her second child. After seeking help and support, she felt that there wasn't enough for support for those living day in and day out for those with mood disorders. She created the Crush Run, set for Sept. 22, to raise money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and bring together a community of people who live with the same conditions she does. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas marks the opening of Tropical Parkway connector
The City of North Las Vegas, Nevada Department of Transportation and other partners celebrated the opening of the Tropical Parkway connector to Interstate 15 and the Las Vegas Beltway. The stretch of road will make access easier for distribution centers for Amazon, Sephora and other companies moving into an 1,100-acre industrial area rising near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bighorn sheep with West Temple in background at Zion National Park
A bighorn sheep walks through Zion National Park (National Park Service)
Adult Superstore location closes after 45 years
The Adult Superstore on Main Street has closed its doors for good after 45 years. The shop, which offered a multitude of adult toys, novelty items and movies, opened in 1973. Four other locations remain open. A note on the front door tells customers, “We can’t fully express our sorrow.” Adult Superstore was awarded Best of Las Vegas adult store by the Review-Journal in 2016 and 2017 .
Funeral held for Las Vegas corrections officer
Department of Public Safety Correctional Officer Kyle Eng died July 19 after a fight with an inmate at the Las Vegas Jail. A funeral was held for Eng at Canyon Ridge Christian Church Monday, July 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What Back-To-School Shopping Is Like For a CCSD Parent and Teacher
Laura LeBowsky, a CCSD special education teacher and mother of two, set out to shop for her children's supply lists at her local Walmart and Target. She was looking for deals to try to keep the total under $150, while also allowing Chloe, 8, and Brady, 6, some choice in what they wanted. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Businesses struggle to fill food manufacturing jobs
Chelten House is a family-owned food manufacturing company from New Jersey. They created a facility in Vegas five years ago and have struggled to find experienced workers in the area. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LeBron heckler crosses line, altercation erupts
NBA superstar LeBron James, his wife, Savannah, and daughter Zhuri were at Liberty High School to watch Bronny James in action Wednesday night. But an unruly fan wearing a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey heckled the newest Los Angeles Laker. The man screamed at event security with LeBron and his family about 150 feet away. The man had to be restrained, triggering a brief altercation with security. James and his family were escorted out a side door along with Bronny's team, the North Coast Blue Chips. Event officials canceled the game between the Blue Chips and Nike Meanstreets.
Las Vegas Oddities Shop in Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Oddities shop owner Vanessa VanAlstyne describes what's for sale in one of the weirder and wackier stores in Downtown Las Vegas. The store opened less than a year ago and carries everything from human bones to "rogue" taxidermy to Victorian death photography. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trying to Staying Cool in the Las Vegas Heat
Cooling stations like Cambridge Recreation Center's opened across the Las Vegas Valley this week after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView's nurses protest outside hospital
MountainView Hospital's nurses affiliated with the Nevada chapter of the national Nurses Organizing Committee picketed outside MountainView Hospital Tuesday to urge the hospital to address high turnover rates and understaffing. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excessive Heat Slams Las Vegas This Week
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 in Las Vegas. People are reminded to limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. Visit weather.gov/heat for more heat safety tips. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Burning car in Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl
Firefighters extinguish a burning car on the Martin Luther King offramp from northbound Interstate 15 in the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on July 23, 2018.
Fire Department Issues Warning About Water Safety
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan made a public safety announcement about water safety after Clark County Fire responded to 27 calls that were classified as drowning incidents between May 1 and July 20. Clark County Fire, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire responded to 55 total calls during the same time. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Taxpayer-funded LVCVA boss negotiating exit pay despite criminal investigation
CEO Rossi Ralenkotter is the third-highest-paid public official in the state He has a pay and benefits package valued at $863,000 annually. Ralenkotter does not have an employment contract He announced his retirement in mid June, amid a scandal over airline gift cards LVCVA bought $90,000 in Southwest Airline gift cards between 2012 and 2017. Now auditors can’t account for more than $50,000 of the cards. Ralenkotter and his family used $16,207 in gift cards on 56 trips. Brig Lawson, the senior director of business partnerships, was responsible for buying and distributing the cards. He recently resigned. Ralenkotter's retirement settlement package could cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Bicyclists ride empty Interstate 11 before it opens Aug. 9
Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition sponsored a 25-mile ride on the yet-to-be-opened Interstate 11 to highlight bicycle and motorist safety. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Fronczak on his search for truth
Paul Fronczak, man mistaken for stolen baby in 1964, talks about the long search for his twin sister and the real Paul. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
1 dead after shooting near Sahara and the Strip in Las Vegas
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the news media on a shooting at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South that left one dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Politics
Nevada Politics Today: Asm. Pickard talks about taking on LVCVA, taxes and Read by 3
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter shouldn’t get a “golden parachute.” Tax increases aren’t necessary, but if politicians want an increase they should send it to voters. Read by Three needs a chance to work, even if it holds back thousands of third graders. That’s according to Senate district 20 candidate and Assemblyman Keith Pickard.
The Right Take: Long-time, high-ranking employee sues CCSD
Start with who filed it. Goldman has worked for the district for 38 years, including 20 years as its chief negotiator. Next, move on to who he’s suing. That list includes the district, former-superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and two board members.
Nevada Politics Today: Nevada School Choice Coalition
Minority parents in Nevada strongly support school choice, and elected officials are taking notice. School choice is also a way to help modernize education. That’s according to Valeria Gurr, director of Nevada School Choice Coalition.
Nevada Politics Today: Jammal Lemy
The call by March for Our Lives to ban semi-automatic assault weapons is a conversation starter, not a defined policy proposal. The country needs to talk about finding ways to end gun violence, but the NRA has blood on its hands for opposing gun-control legislation. That’s according to March for Our Lives creative director Jammal Lemy.
The Right Take: Why is CCSD out of money?
Nevada’s education establishment hopes you’re bad at history. Otherwise, you’ll identify what’s missing in its push for more funding.
Nevada Politics Today: Thomas Jipping
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks talks with Senior legal fellow at Heritage Foundation, Thomas Jipping.
The Right Take: Clark County residents love illegal fireworks
If you were here last Wednesday, you saw, heard or felt some of the tens of thousands of illegal fireworks set off in the Vegas Valley.
Heller speaks during an interview with the RJ
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks during an interview with the Las Vegas-Review-Journal
Nevada Politics Today: Hardeep “Dee” Sull
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks sits down with Hardeep Sull to discuss immigration and the border wall.
The Right Take: Teachers can leave union from July 1-15
Nevada is a right-to-work state so teachers don’t have to join the Clark County Education Association. If they do join, however, they can only leave by submitting written notice to the union between July 1 and 15. Support staffers and education employees throughout Nevada have the same opt-out window.
Donald Trump Speaks At The Nevada Republican Party State Convention
President Donald Trump speaks at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast Station.
The Right Take: Democrats Care More About Politics Than Immigrant Families
Democrats are already positioning themselves to vote down a law that would stop the separation of illegal immigrant parents and children. Remember this the next time you see liberals compare President Donald Trump and his administration to Nazis on this issue.
Nevada Politics Today: Dan Hart
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks sits down with political consultant, Dan Hart.
Nevada Primaries: Congressional Races
Review-Journal Political reporter Ramona Giwargis goes over the election night primary results for the congressional races.
The Right Take: Rosen lied about getting a degree in computers
Two weeks ago Sen. Dean Heller’s campaign released video evidence that Rep. Jacky Rosen lied about her resume. The media couldn’t care less.
Nevada Politics Today: Zac Moyle
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks sits down with political consultant, Zac Moyle to discuss the 2018 primary election results.
Debra Saunders reports from Singapore
Las Vegas Review-Journal White House correspondent talks about the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Nevada Primaries: Governor Races
Review-Journal Political reporter Colton Lochhead goes over the election night primary results for the Governor races.
Election Night: Polls Close At 7 p.m.
Review-Journal political reporter Ramona Giwargis goes over what to expect from the Nevada primaries.
Kim Jong Un visits Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage visited the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore briefly Monday night, local time. (Video by Philip Chope)
The Right Take: Transgender regulations are radical and one-sided
Despite months of parental and student opposition, the regulations are radical and one-sided. Under the proposal, which Trustees will vote on Thursday, students get to pick their own gender identity and which locker rooms to change in.
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
The Right Take: Tax Cuts Boosted Rosen's Staffs Pay
In February, the campaign team of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen saw a pay bump thanks to the Republican tax plan.
Nevada Politics Today: Dan Rodimer
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for Senate District 8, Dan Rodimer.
Nevada Politics Today: Dan Rodimer
Nevada Politics Today host Victor Joecks sits down with Republican candidate for Senate District 8, Dan Rodimer.
The Right Take: To fix CCSD start in Carson City
State government has created the collective bargaining laws that have put the district on the brink of financial insolvency. Here are three ways to fix that.
The Right Take: Kids claim to be concerned about budget cuts
Ryan was one of six students Wednesday supposedly upset about budget cuts. Be real. Adults — be they parents, teachers or union officials — turned these kids into human shields and media props.
Nevada Politics Today: Bryce Henderson
Nevada Politics Today video host Victor Joecks sits down with Democrat candidate for Senate District 10, Bryce Henderson.
The Right Take: Trump calls MS-13 members 'animals'
Last week, President Donald Trump hosted a summit with California law enforcement officers to discuss the dangers the state’s “sanctuary” policies. During Q&A, Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims worried about the sanctuary law preventing her from telling federal officials that she had a MS-13 gang member in custody.
The Right Take: 3 questions Sisolak, Chris G. won't answer
Consider Democrat gubernatorial frontrunners Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani. Guns and education have been major campaign themes. Yet neither candidates will provide basic information about their policies, despite my requests.
Nevada Politics Today: CD3 GOP Candidates Debate
Victor Joecks moderates a debate with the three Republican candidates for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District 3. Candidates are Danny Tarkanian, Sen. Scott Hammond and Michelle Mortensen.
Local
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Local Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like