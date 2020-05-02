Nevada DMV mulling changes to driving skills test amid shutdown

Talks are being had by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles officials regarding the license application process with all state DMV offices shuttered, but they declined to say if possibly waiving the driving skills portion was part of those discussions.

After Georgia this week waived the road test requirement for those seeking a noncommercial driver’s licenses, Nevada officials now are mulling how to handle the situation in the Silver State.

Georgia’s change allows anyone seeking a noncommercial license to obtain one without taking the driving skills test. All applicants between 16-18 years of age must have their learner’s permits for one year and one day and not have any violations over that period, according to the Georgia Department of Diver Services website. Those over 18 years old with a learner’s permit just need to select “renewal” on the web page and they will be assigned one if eligible.

Talks are being had by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles officials regarding the license application process with all state DMV offices shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials declined Friday to say if waiving the driving skills portion like Georgia did was part of those discussions.

“The Nevada DMV is currently evaluating its options on skills testing that will ensure the safety of the public and the staff,” said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman. “No final decisions have been made.”

The DMV wasn’t able to provide exact numbers of how many drivers had learner’s permits and were awaiting a road test, but Malone said the state issues approximately 2,000 instruction permits to drivers under 18 per month.

The minimum age to obtain a driver’s license in Nevada is 16, with most teens having to complete driver education and log 50 hours of driving experience. All drivers under 18 must obey a driving curfew and are not allowed to operate a vehicle between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless they’re traveling from a scheduled event such as school or work, the DMV’s website states.

Any change made to the driver’s license application process would be the second major change to obtaining a license in the state.

Earlier this year the Nevada DMV eliminated the parallel parking portion of road tests, citing the parking skill needed is met by the requirements of entering and backing out of a perpendicular parking space and by other vehicle control requirements.

“We believe this change makes our drive tests safer and we are still able to maintain the integrity of our mission, putting safe drivers on the road,” Malone said in February.

