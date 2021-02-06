Nevada Health Centers reports data breach

Patient names, addresses and insurance information were accessible during a data breach at Nevada Health Centers, the organization announced Friday.

Personal information of patients at Nevada Health Centers “potentially” was accessed during a data breach last fall, the organization announced Friday.

An unknown person logged into an employee’s email account and “potentially accessed” patient names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, gender, ethnicity and race, insurance and appointment information, medical record number, provider names and locations of service for an unknown number of patients sometime between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7, according to a statement Friday night.

Social security numbers, financial information and medical records were not accessed, the statement said. It did not say how many patients were affected.

“The third party appeared to be seeking financial information about Nevada Health Centers, not information about its patients,” the clinic said, citing an investigation conducted after learning of the breach. “Nevada Health Centers has found no evidence that the patient information potentially accessed has been used for identity theft. Nevada Health Centers did find that the third party who illegally accessed the email account in question logged in from at least one overseas location in Durban, South Africa.”

Any patients who believe their identity has been stolen can contact local police, or credit reporting agencies if they believe their card may have been compromised.

“In support of all HIPAA guidance and laws, we view this activity to be criminal in nature and will report this matter to and fully cooperate with law enforcement,” according to the clinic, which said that patients can get more information by calling 833-763-1766 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The nonprofit NVHC operates 17 health centers in Nevada, that include three mobile clinics.

