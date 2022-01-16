48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Nevada National Guard pledges support for Tonga after eruption

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2022 - 9:32 pm
 
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteor ...
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (NICT via AP)
Sheriff's deputies stand by after closing the harbor launch ramp as a tsunami surge flows throu ...
Sheriff's deputies stand by after closing the harbor launch ramp as a tsunami surge flows through the Santa Cruz Small Craft harbor on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Santa Cruz, Calif. Moments later all the water receded from the lot before flooding it again. An undersea volcano erupted Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, with tsunami advisories issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

In the wake of the damage caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga, the Nevada National Guard pledged its support for Pacific island nation.

“The NV Guard’s prayers are with Tonga citizens,” the Guard tweeted Saturday night. “It goes without saying the NV Guard will do everything it can to support our SPP partners pending future requests for support.”

Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell said Saturday that the Guard assists Tonga with training for disaster response as part of its State Partnership Program.

On Tonga, home to about 105,000 people, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes, a church and other buildings. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters.

Following Saturday’s eruption, Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. No major damage resulted.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
2
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
3
Betting line on Raiders-Bengals moves again hours before kickoff
Betting line on Raiders-Bengals moves again hours before kickoff
4
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders vs. Bengals in wild-card playoff
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders vs. Bengals in wild-card playoff
5
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beer flight
The top 10 rated beers in Nevada
Stacker

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in the Silver State, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Nevada using ratings from BeerAdvocate .

This April 2, 2014, file photo, shows the headquarters of student loan debt collector Navient C ...
Nevada to reap $1.05M in settlement over predatory student loans
By Steve LeBlanc The Associated Press

A major student loan collecting company agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices.