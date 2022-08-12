Nevada Test Site to resume tours
The site is resuming tours after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Ready to be blown away with an up-close look at the remnants of Nevada’s atomic testing history? (Don’t worry, not literally.)
The Nevada National Security Site will be resuming free public tours after being suspended for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New tour dates will be announced on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Spots on the tours fill up quickly due to limited availability.
Tours will depart on a chartered bus from the National Atomic Testing Museum at 755 E. Flamingo Road at 7:30 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. Visitors will travel 65 miles northwest and see nearly 250 miles of the site.
The Sedan Crater, a 1,280 feet wide, 320 feet deep crater made by a thermonuclear device; Frenchman Flat, the site of five atmospheric nuclear weapons; and the low-level radioactive waste management site are some of the points of interest featured on the tour.
But influencers, beware: no cameras, camcorders or tape recorders are allowed on the tour.
Other prohibited items include:
— Cameras, camcorders or tape recorders
— Binoculars or telescopes
— Cell phones
— Privately-owned laptop computers
— Geiger counters or dosimeters not issued by the NNSS
— Firearms, weapons, or explosives
— Controlled substances (including marijuana)
— Alcoholic beverages
— Shorts and capris pants
— Sandals
Taking home objects, including rocks, soil, plants or metal from the site is prohibited.
NNSS recommends visitors wear study, flat, close-toed shoes for the rugged terrain, as well as sunscreen, long sleeve shirts, hats and sunglasses.
Tour participants must complete and submit a badging form to register for tours at nnss.gov.
