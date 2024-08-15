Nevada to take Colorado River water cuts for 4th straight year
The decision on water cuts is based on projections for Lake Mead and Lake Powell for the next two years. Here’s what Southern Nevadans should know.
Nevada will face cuts in how much water it can use from the Colorado River for the fourth year in a row, triggered by new Bureau of Reclamation projections for the country’s two biggest reservoirs.
While the Colorado River Basin has experienced above-normal snowfall for two consecutive years, it’s not been enough to best Western drought that’s persisted over two decades. And water managers are bracing for further potential cuts if dry years fueled by climate change and La Niña conditions are to follow.
In 2022, Lake Mead’s water level was the lowest it’s ever been. Today, it stands nearly 22 feet higher, but it’s expected to dip to only 13 feet above the all-time low in the next two years.
“It’s not where we were two years ago,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told reporters at an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “We’re in a slightly better place, and we’ll continue to work with our partners to find the right trajectory moving forward.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
