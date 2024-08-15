103°F
Nevada to take Colorado River water cuts for 4th straight year

Visitors arrive at the Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Visitors arrive at the Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City. New Bureau of Reclamation projections mean Nevada and Arizona will face cuts in how much water they can use from the Colorado River for the fourth year in a row. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tour bus drops off passengers to view Lake Mead from the Lakeview Overlook on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A tour bus drops off passengers to view Lake Mead from the Lakeview Overlook on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Men fish off of the shore near the Hemenway Harbor boat launch on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Men fish off of the shore near the Hemenway Harbor boat launch on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A juvenile great blue heron lands in the water off of Boulder Beach on Lake Mead on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A juvenile great blue heron lands in the water off of Boulder Beach on Lake Mead on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Sunrise on Lake Mead near the Government Wash entrance within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Sunrise on Lake Mead near the Government Wash entrance within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A former piece of dock at Callville Bay sits on dry land at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A former piece of dock at Callville Bay sits on dry land at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A man walks across the Lake Mead Marina docks Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A man walks across the Lake Mead Marina docks Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Visitors depart the Callville Bay Marina on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Visitors depart the Callville Bay Marina on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A boater waits to shove off after launching at the Callville Bay Marina on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
A boater waits to shove off after launching at the Callville Bay Marina on Lake Mead Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
Signs denote that Government Wash is now closed on Lake Mead within the Lake Mead National Recr ...
Signs denote that Government Wash is now closed on Lake Mead within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
The Lake Mead Marina is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead within the Lake Mead Nation ...
The Lake Mead Marina is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 2:48 pm

Nevada will face cuts in how much water it can use from the Colorado River for the fourth year in a row, triggered by new Bureau of Reclamation projections for the country’s two biggest reservoirs.

While the Colorado River Basin has experienced above-normal snowfall for two consecutive years, it’s not been enough to best Western drought that’s persisted over two decades. And water managers are bracing for further potential cuts if dry years fueled by climate change and La Niña conditions are to follow.

In 2022, Lake Mead’s water level was the lowest it’s ever been. Today, it stands nearly 22 feet higher, but it’s expected to dip to only 13 feet above the all-time low in the next two years.

“It’s not where we were two years ago,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told reporters at an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “We’re in a slightly better place, and we’ll continue to work with our partners to find the right trajectory moving forward.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

