Nevada violates law by segregating kids with behavioral issues, DOJ finds

The Justice Department has determined that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities.

Nevada instead relies on segregated, institutional settings such as hospitals and residential treatment facilities, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Justice Department.

“Hundreds of children are isolated in residential treatment facilities each year though they could remain with their families if provided necessary, community-based services,” the department said in its statement.

Gov. Steve Sisolak responded with his own statement that essentially agrees with the Justice Department’s findings that Nevada has a dearth of care for kids with behavioral health issues.

“For far too long, Nevada has not invested in the appropriate health resources for our children and our families — this new report shines a bright light on that fact,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said that Nevada is committed to working with the federal government to help fix the problems raised in the report. He highlighted a list of eight multimillion-dollar investments Nevada has made over the past year, including $43 million in grant funding to more than 40 organizations that support behavioral health.

