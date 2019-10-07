Nevada’s crash-related deaths decline in September

Through the first nine months of 2019, roadway deaths in Nevada are down 26 percent with September seeing 15 fewer crash-related fatalities compared to 2018.

Police investigate a fatal crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, Sept. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Through the first nine months of 2019, roadway deaths in Nevada are down 26 percent with September seeing 15 fewer crash-related fatalities compared to the same month last year.

September’s 22 roadway fatalities was a 41 percent decline over September 2018’s 37 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Safety’s monthly report.

The deaths resulted from 19 fatal crashes last month, a 44 percent drop from the same month last year when 34 fatal crashes occurred.

“This is the first time in recent memory that Nevada has experienced five consecutive months of declining fatalities compared to the previous year,” said Andrew Bennett, public safety spokesman.

There have been 194 fatalities through September, 69 less than the 263 seen in the first nine months in 2018.

Clark County has seen 32 percent fewer fatalities through September, with 124 deaths on area roads, down from 183 at the same point last year.

Unrestrained passenger deaths continue to decline in 2019, with a 50 percent year-over-year drop, going from 74 deaths through September in 2018 to 37 fatalities so far this year. There were no new fatalities resulting from passengers not wearing seatbelts last month.

“It is almost unprecedented to see a 50 percent decrease in unrestrained fatalities year-over-year,” Bennett said. “The reduction of unrestrained fatalities is the most significant contributing factor in our overall decline in fatalities. As when more vehicle occupants wear their seatbelt, fewer deaths occur.”

Pedestrian deaths are also down 11 percent this year, with 50 automobile-versus-pedestrian deaths, compared to 56 through September in 2018.

Despite the falling number of pedestrian deaths, the last stretch of a year has proven to be the most deadly, Bennett said.

“Pedestrian safety remains a priority as 50 pedestrian fatalities is 50 too many,” he said. “Historically, the last three months of the year has seen a spike in pedestrian fatalities. With the time change approaching, we ask that drivers slow down and watch for pedestrians.”

