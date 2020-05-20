No damage reported from magnitude 5 quake west of Tonopah
The U.S. Geological Survey reported another earthquake near Tonopah at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.
The magnitude 5 quake’s epicenter was 29 miles west of Tonopah. There were no reports of damage in the area.
The Tonopah area was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake Friday, causing damage in Nye and Esmeralda counties. A split in U.S. Highway 95 in Esmeralda County prompted a temporary closure of the roadway.
The U.S. Geological Survey has listed a series of aftershocks in the area. They include a 4.7 quake Sunday and a 4.6 quake Saturday.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.