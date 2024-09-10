No end in sight for raging Davis Fire south of Reno

The National Weather Service in Reno said winds are expected to be more than 40 mph on Wednesday and cause the fire to grow rapidly.

The Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains just south of Reno on Sept. 10, 2024.

A smoke plume from the Davis fire is seen from a firefighting helicopter Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

In a provided photo, an officer with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office directs a woman away from an evacuation area Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, near the Davis fire south of Reno, Nevada. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

A helicopter drops water as the Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains just south of Reno on Sept. 10, 2024.

The smoke from the Davis Fire is seen Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

There’s no end in sight for the entirely uncontained Northern Nevada fire that has swallowed several homes and prompted Gov. Joe Lombardo to trigger a state of emergency due to thousands of evacuations south of Reno.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, meaning that winds are expected to be more than 40 mph and cause the fire to grow rapidly. It’s the sixth warning of its type in the station’s history, meteorologist Hector Crespo said.

“Usually, when you have stronger winds, these fires tend to grow,” Crespo said Tuesday. “And we’re going to have those stronger winds tomorrow.”

Crews have been fighting what’s known as the Davis Fire since it broke out Saturday afternoon. It now covers nearly 5,600 acres, or almost 9 square miles. In Lombardo’s letter declaring a state of emergency, he said about 20,000 people are under strict evacuation orders.

About 3,100 NV Energy customers are without power because of ongoing efforts to “de-energize” certain lines to aid in firefighting, according to the governor’s office.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted emergency assistance on Monday for communities dealing with fires in California and Nevada, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said senior officials in the Biden-Harris administration are monitoring the Davis Fire.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday afternoon, thanking them for approving the FEMA emergency funds and urging Biden and his administration to stand by to grant more requests for assistance.

“As the brave firefighting crews and first responders continue to work to manage and control the Davis Fire, I call on your Administration to stand ready to provide any resources needed to protect Northern Nevada,” Rosen wrote. “The reality of the situation is that there’s no longer just a fire season in Nevada, but instead, a constant threat.”

A big fire with a big impact

Several federal and state agencies are collaborating on the firefighting response, including the U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt-Toiyabe firefighters from Mount Charleston and the Nevada National Guard.

Neil Lareau, a University of Nevada, Reno professor who studies fire weather, said the fire’s location in the direct path of populated areas is prompting swift action.

The red flag warning that the Weather Service issued on Tuesday is a clear sign that conditions may worsen despite the best efforts of firefighters, he said.

“Those winds descend like a cascade of water off of the high terrain,” Lareau said. “They are going to come slamming down into the Davis Fire. And there’s a portion of that fire that now sits above some of these neighborhoods at the base of the Mount Rose Highway. It’s a really concerning situation.”

Ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, candidate Tim Walz toured the wildfire command center. During his later visit to Las Vegas on Tuesday, he spoke of the tough situation he saw.

“It’s a challenge. Folks are out of their homes, some folks have lost everything they had. Those are things that we work together to get done,” Walz said.

At a Las Vegas press event on Monday announcing progress on green energy projects, White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi acknowledged the Davis Fire, pointing to it as a sign that bold action to combat climate change is needed across the country.

Nevada leads the list of states that are experiencing more days with weather favorable for fires due to climate change, according to science communications firm Climate Central.

“We live at a time when we’ve got a generation of young people that think it’s normal that the sky turns orange even in September,” Zaidi said. “We live at a time when young people think it’s normal that they might be asked to put on a mask so they don’t have to breathe in wildfire smoke from tens or hundreds of miles away.”

For the most up-to-date information about evacuations, power outages and recovery efforts, visit the governor’s website at www.dem.nv.gov/Resources/Davis_Fire.

