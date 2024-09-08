Wildfire evacuation order issued for south Reno

87°F
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2024 - 11:45 pm
 

A wildfire evacuation order has been issued for South Reno and Davis Creek after a wildfire started around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, according to Washoe County’s emergency information website.

As of Saturday evening, the county said the fire is estimated to be approximately 1,500 acres and at least 12 structures are lost.

The evacuation notice covers a large area of south Reno. Virginia City Highlands in Storey County is also under an evacuation warning, according to the release. Road closures are impacting Interstate 580 in both directions between Reno and Carson City, and Old 395 and Eastlake Boulevard.

While there is an evacuation site set up, hotels near the area are offering special rates for evacuees as well, according to the release.

Washoe County says it has declared a state of emergency in a effort to gain regional resources. The Nevada National guard posted on X, stating that it has been called in to assist in overall firefighting efforts.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

