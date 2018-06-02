No foul play suspected after body found in burning car near Jean

Las Vegas police and Clark County arson investigators do not suspect foul play after a body was found in a burning vehicle Saturday morning in a desert area near Jean.

The hourslong joint investigation Saturday began shortly after 6:15 a.m., when 911 callers reported a vehicle on fire at mile marker 8 of Interstate 15, near Jean. The fire “revealed a deceased person inside” the car, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aliee Burnett.

At about 1 p.m., Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that evidence at the scene revealed that “there is no foul play suspected whatsoever.” He said that the Clark County Fire Department would handle the investigation.

“We are simply providing support at this point,” he said.

Further details about the cause of the vehicle fire were not immediately available Saturday.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.

