Nonprofit group pays mortage for family of late Nevada trooper

A nonprofit organization paid off the mortgage for the family of late Nevada Trooper Micah May, who was killed on the job.

A nonprofit group that honors military heroes and first responders has paid off the mortgage for the family of late Nevada Trooper Micah May, who was killed on the job in Las Vegas.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation posted on its Facebook page Friday that it had recently paid off multiple mortgages for fallen first responders across the nation. The non-profit said May’s mortgage was one of them.

“Thank You For Helping Us Pay Off the Mortgages For These Heroes!” the New York-based organization wrote on Facebook above a list of first responders that included May’s name.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman confirmed the mortgage was paid off to benefit May’s widow, Joanna May, and the couple’s two children. Wellman declined further comment.

Joanna May, meanwhile, issued a statement through Tunnel to Towers.

“Someone mentioned the charity Tunnel to Towers and I was going to pursue the application process when I was stunned to learn that Tunnel To Towers had already reached out to Nevada Highway Patrol,” she wrote in the statement. “I got the news via Bluetooth while I was driving. I could describe exactly where I was at the moment I got the wonderful news. None of what was happening seemed real, and this made me feel like I had people bigger and stronger than myself with me during this nightmare. Tunnel to Towers is a selfless caregiver like Micah. How can I ever express my appreciation? My children and I still have our home.”

May, 46, died after he was struck by a car driven by carjacking suspect Douglas Joseph Claiborne, 60, on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on July 27. Claiborne was then shot to death by police as he reached for May’s gun in the aftermath of the collision. It was later discerned that Claiborne had extremely high levels of methamphetamine in his system.

May, a 13-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, was remembered by his friends, family and co-workers as a humble, dedicated public servant committed to public safety. Tunnel to Towers, meanwhile, describes itself as and organization that honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We also honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country,” the organization said.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman Frank Siller said it was an honor to help the May family.

“Trooper May gave his life to try and stop a dangerous criminal from hurting anyone else,” Siller said. “He spent over a decade keeping the people of his community safe, and now Tunnel to Towers is honored to step up for Joanna and ensure they will always have a place to call home.”

