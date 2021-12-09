Driver had high levels of meth in system when he struck, killed trooper

A newly released report shows that the man who struck and killed a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper during a police chase had high levels of meth in his system.

A carjacking suspect blamed for intentionally striking and killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had many times the amount of methamphetamine in his system than users known to show “violent and irrational behavior,” according to a toxicology report released Thursday.

Douglas Joseph Claiborne, 60, had 9,000 nanograms per milliliter in his bloodstream on July 27 when he struck trooper Micah May during a police chase through Las Vegas on Interstate 15, the report said.

Blood levels of meth between 200 and 600 nanograms per milliliter can “also illicit restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions,” according to the report prepared by NMS Labs in Pennsylvania.

Shortly after the crash, which lodged a critically injured May in the stolen car, officers stopped Claiborne and shot him as he tried to grab the trooper’s gun, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Claiborne was hit 18 times, including eight gunshot wounds to the head, according to a redacted autopsy report prepared by the Clark County coroner’s office. That report also was released Thursday.

The suspect died at the scene. May, 46, was flown in a police helicopter to University Medical Center, where he was declared dead two days later.

Despite his proximity to Claiborne during the shooting, May was not hit by bullets, Metro said at the time.

Claiborne carjacked a construction worker in the outskirts of Las Vegas, threatening the worker with a knife.

Troopers spotted Claiborne in the far south valley, and a chase ensued on Interstate 15 when he disobeyed orders to stop. The pursuit diverted onto North Las Vegas roadways and back onto southbound lanes of the freeway, according to Metro, which noted that Claiborne accelerated past 50 mph and was driving erratically.

North Las Vegas police unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks a half dozen times before May tried a seventh time near the Charleston Boulevard exit, Metro said. Claiborne drove around the devices and hit May with the car.

Trooper Joseph DellaBella and Nevada parole and probation officers Derek Simmons, Garrett Dix and Luis Villanueva opened fire, Metro said.

The coroner’s office released reports on Douglas Claiborne’s body. He’s accused of killing trooper Micah May.