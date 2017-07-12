ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

North Las Vegas constable sues to keep his job

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2017 - 3:40 pm
 

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason is suing Clark County and a police standards and training board in an attempt to keep his job.

The Nevada Independent report the filing of the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Eliason, a former North Las Vegas councilman, was elected to the position in 2014. But more than two years into his job, Eliason has yet to pass the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification required by those who hold the position.

The Clark County Commission voted last week to delay a decision on Eliason’s position for two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

