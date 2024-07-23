Officials report drowning at Nelson’s Landing

The National Park Service said rangers got a report about the drowning just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

A person drowned Sunday at Nelson’s Landing, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area rangers got a report of a drowning just before 6 p.m., spokesperson John Haynes said.

They found the body of “a male individual,” according to Haynes, and turned him over to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Haynes did not provide the name or age of the victim, saying that the coroner’s office would have to provide that information.

