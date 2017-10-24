Over 70 employers to appear at Nevada Day Super Hiring Event

Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center, in partnership with the Las Vegas Review Journal, will hold the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday at the Boulevard Mall, 3538 Maryland Parkway.

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The hiring event will open to the public at 10 a.m.

More than 70 employers will have thousands of open jobs in career fields such as health care, IT, manufacturing and hospitality. Employers will interview potential hires on-site during the event.

There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate.

“The Nevada Day Super Hiring Event helps job seekers get critical face-to-face interaction with employers that can result in a hire,” said Kenadie Cobbin Richardson, Workforce Connections director of business engagement and communications.

More than 500 job seekers are expected to attend.

Job seekers can walk in day of the event or pre-register at http://nvworkforceconnections.org/events/2017superHiringEvent/index.html.

