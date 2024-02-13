Photos released from fatal California helicopter crash

The Airbus EC130 aircraft was heading to Boulder City from Palm Springs, California, when it crashed near Halloran Springs, California, about 80 miles south of Las Vegas.

An NTSB investigator at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

The National Transportation Safety Board released photos Tuesday of the helicopter crash that killed six people south of Las Vegas on Friday.

The Airbus EC130 aircraft was heading to Boulder City from Palm Springs, California, when it crashed near Halloran Springs, California, about 80 miles south of Las Vegas.

News reports have identified four of the six victims as Herbert Wigwe, CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, Access Bank; Wigwe’s wife and his son; and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of NGX Group, the Nigerian stock exchange.

NTSB investigators arrived at the crash site Saturday evening to collect evidence, NTSB official Michael Graham told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.

A preliminary report of the crash is expected in the coming weeks, Graham said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.