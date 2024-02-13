45°F
Photos released from fatal California helicopter crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 3:40 pm
 
An NTSB investigator at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 nea ...
An NTSB investigator at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near ...
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near ...
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near ...
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near ...
NTSB investigators at the site of the Feb. 9, 2024, crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. (Peter Knudson/NTSB)

The National Transportation Safety Board released photos Tuesday of the helicopter crash that killed six people south of Las Vegas on Friday.

The Airbus EC130 aircraft was heading to Boulder City from Palm Springs, California, when it crashed near Halloran Springs, California, about 80 miles south of Las Vegas.

News reports have identified four of the six victims as Herbert Wigwe, CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, Access Bank; Wigwe’s wife and his son; and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of NGX Group, the Nigerian stock exchange.

NTSB investigators arrived at the crash site Saturday evening to collect evidence, NTSB official Michael Graham told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.

A preliminary report of the crash is expected in the coming weeks, Graham said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

The Nevada Supreme Court rejected the former casino mogul’s claim that he was defamed in a story about allegations of sexual misconduct.

