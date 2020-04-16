Power outage in Boulder City affects 5,500 customers

About 5,500 customers in Boulder City were without power for close to an hour Thursday morning after a breaker failed.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said power went out sometime around 9:30 a.m. City crews restored power at 10:20 a.m. after replacing a breaker that failed at a substation.

Power to the affected customers is provided by the Boulder City Utilities Department.

