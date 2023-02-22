Proposed Medicare Advantage cuts could hit Nevadans hardest, study says

Cuts proposed by the Biden administration could increase Nevadans’ annual premiums by $900 a year, according to the study.

Medical instruments hang in an examination room at myGeneration, a senior-focused health clinic for people on Medicare, at 2650 North Tenaya Way in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage could lead to higher out-of-pocket expenses and reduced benefits for 30 million Americans, including nearly 250,000 seniors in Nevada, according to a new study.

The study by health care consulting and analytics firm Avalere Health states that the cuts could lead to premiums that are more than $900 per year higher for Nevadans – the largest increase in the country — or to deep cuts in benefits.

The Biden administration on Feb. 1 proposed cuts for Medicare Advantage, an alternative to original Medicare where private insurers contract with the federal government to provide health insurance benefits.

The Better Medicare Alliance highlighted the study, which it commissioned, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The cuts could threaten important benefits, such as transportation to medical appointments, healthy meals, vision exams, and preventative dental work,” Mary Beth Donahue, the advocacy group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“President Biden must honor his promise to protect Medicare by reversing these cuts,” she said.

The analysis by Avalere shows that the cuts could lead to premiums that are $76.05 higher a month and $912.58 higher a year for Nevadans who choose Medicare Advantage. The average premium for Nevadans this year is $3.78 a month, or $45.36 annually. The cuts would lead to premiums of $79.83 each month, or $957.96 a year, if the same level of benefits is maintained, according to the study.

Nationwide, the average annual premium increase would be $540, according to the study.

The administration’s proposed Medicare cuts could disproportionately affect seniors and individuals with disabilities living on a fixed income, who are less likely to be able to afford higher premiums, according to the alliance.

An estimated 52 percent of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries live on an annual income of less than $25,000, compared with 38 percent of original Medicare beneficiaries, the Alliance said.

Medicare Advantage plans may include hearing, dental and vision care benefits that are not provided by original Medicare.

About 46 percent of Medicare-eligible Nevadans have enrolled in Medicare Advantage, according to the alliance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.