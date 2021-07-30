Red Flag exercises to run through Aug. 6 at Nellis Air Force Base

Military personnel from all over the country come to Nellis to participate in the exercises, which take place three times a year.

A pilot sits ready in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pilots greets a crewman as he arrives at his jet on the flight line as Nellis Air Force Base hosts a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Col. Brandon Tellez, the 1st Operations Group (Joint Base Langley-Eustis) commander, talks about the importance of training a variety of personnel from pilots to ground crew at Nellis Air Force Base during a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pilots walk to their jets on the flight line as Nellis Air Force Base hosts a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crew members and others look on as B-52 Bomber rolls back into its spot on the flight line as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cockpit of a B-52 Bomber on the flight line as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A B-52 Bomber nicknamed ÒThe Big StickÓ rolls back into its spot on the flight line as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

F-35s fly over as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A C-130 comes in for a landing as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A B-52 Bomber rolls down the runway before takeoff as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Painted F-16 fighter jets are prepared to be the ÒaggressorsÓ as a ÒfriendlyÓ taxis to take off as Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pilot sits in the cockpit as another jet is ready for action as Nellis Air Force Base hosts a RED FLAG exercise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley will continue to see increased military airplane activity for another week.

The Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base, which began July 19, will finish Aug. 6. Military personnel from across the country come to Nellis to participate in the exercises, which take place three times a year and are meant to simulate combat situations.

The current exercises include about 100 jets — including F-22, F-35 and B-2 aircraft — and about 2,000 participants from 17 states.

Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Stef is in charge of organizing the exercises and said he knows they can be disruptive to the community. Stef, who lives in North Las Vegas, said his own family members often remind him how loud the planes can get.

“The support that the community gives Nellis Air Force Base, the members and the base in general, is phenomenal,” he said during a media event Thursday. “We appreciate you guys putting up with the noise and the influx of traffic but we hope and pray that it is mutually beneficial as we will go out and be able to protect this great nation from whatever threats may arise in the future.

“There’s just so many things going on that really creates some challenges that they’ve never seen. But we do it in a safe, tactical training environment so they can get 10 of those under their belt and really be confident walking out of Red Flag Nellis to go accomplish whatever that next high-end fight may be.”

Air Force Col. Brandon Tellez, who serves as 1st Operations Group (Joint Base Langley-Eustis) commander, also stressed the importance of regularly taking part in Red Flag.

“We get asked to go to very dangerous places,” he said. “We get asked to do very bad things to very bad people,” he said. “So we simulate that by bringing our nation’s airman all here to Nellis Air Force Base to figure out how to set up shop and execute when we’re asked to do that. So what we represent here is really important.”

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.