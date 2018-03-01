Local Nevada

Reno policeman shot at traffic stop receives Purple Heart

The Associated Press
March 1, 2018 - 3:49 am
 
Updated March 1, 2018 - 10:45 am

RENO — A Reno police officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty last year has received a Purple Heart, one of only 12 awarded in the city in the past 100 years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Officer Rand Hutson accepted the medals on Wednesday at the Reno City Council chamber.

Hutson was shot in March 2017 during a traffic stop. A suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Rafael Navarro-Garcia, was killed in the exchange of gunfire with police.

A second suspect was arrested a week later.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Soto described Hutson as an inspiration for the entire department.

Hutson thanked the city for its support as he recovered from his wound.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Nevada Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like