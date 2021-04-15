State PUA unemployment system back up and running

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Thursday that its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance technical issue has been resolved.

One of the state’s two unemployment systems is back up and running again.

The program is meant for gig workers and independent contractors. DETR said all eligible PUA claimants can now file their claims.

DETR’s other system, for Unemployment Insurance, however, is still having glitches. Jobless Nevadans have reported issues with filing their weekly claims at the start of the week.

“The agency continues to work to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and still expects the issue to be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing,” the agency said in a news release Thursday. “Once the UI issue in the system is resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week. DETR will provide notification should the UI system need to go offline and apologizes for the delay.”

