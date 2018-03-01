Storm warnings posted for northern, central Nevada

Reno and Carson City expected to receive anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow in the valleys and up to a foot in higher elevations. Parts of Lander, Eureka, Nye, Elko and White Pine counties could see 6 inches in the valleys and 18 inches in the mountains.

Snow is seen at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP)

RENO — The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter storm warnings and advisories across most of Northern Nevada for the next three days as the biggest storm of the season moves into the region.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Lake Tahoe-area and extends through 10 a.m. Saturday.

The service says anywhere from 2 to 5 feet of snow is expected in the upper elevations, with 1 to 3 feet at lake level.

A winter weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday along the Sierra’s eastern front, including Reno and Carson City where 2 to 5 inches is expected on the valley floors and up to 12 inches in the foothills.

In north-central and northeast Nevada, a winter storm watch begins Wednesday afternoon for parts of Lander, Eureka, Nye, Elko and White Pine Counties. It runs through Saturday afternoon. A half-foot of snow is forecast in the valleys and up to 18 inches in the mountains.