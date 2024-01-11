40°F
Students, driver escape injury after Nye County bus crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 10:19 am
 
(Getty Images)
A crash involving a Nye County School District bus and a motorcycle Wednesday in Pahrump resulted in injuries to the motorcycle operator, according to a news release from the district.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Kellogg Road and Jane Avenue, according to the release.

The bus was carrying students from Clarke Middle School. The students and bus driver were not injured.

The motorcyclist was able to walk to the edge of the roadway but was later transported for treatment of injuries. Police said the motorcycle was not licensed for operation on the roadway and was not equipped with street-legal lighting devices.

The bus driver was not cited, and students were delivered home shortly after being released from the scene by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

