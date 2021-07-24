Tamarack Fire continues to burn in Northern Nevada, California
The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line on Saturday.
The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line on Saturday.
The fire, sparked by lightning July 4 in Alpine County, California, has destroyed at least 10 buildings and burned nearly 60,000 acres.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday declared a state of emergency in Carson City to speed up the deliverty of resources to fight the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.