Tamarack Fire continues to burn in Northern Nevada, California

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2021 - 2:05 pm
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A So-Cal fireman battles the Tamarack Fire around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A So-Cal fireman battles the Tamarack Fire around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
So-Cal firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A So-Cal fireman is reflected in a side mirror around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A So-Cal fireman battles the Tamarack Fire around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Santa Fe Hotshots crew drives around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021, as battling the Tamarack Fire. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Santa Fe Hotshots crew gathers while battling the Tamarack Fire around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Tamarack Fire burns around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Tamarack Fire burns near Nevada State Route 208, east of Holbrook Junction in Nevada, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunset is seen as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021.(Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter is seen at Topaz Lake, in Nevada, Friday, July 23, 2021, while the Tamarack Fire burns near the lake. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter is seen at Topaz Lake, in Nevada, Friday, July 23, 2021, while the Tamarack Fire burns near the lake. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A firefighting helicopter flies as the Tamarack Fire burns around Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Tamarack Fire burns around California State Route 88 near Alpine Village, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Santa Fe Hotshots crew is seen in Topaz Lake, Nev., Friday, July 23, 2021, while battling the Tamarack Fire (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunset is seen as near Nevada State Route 208, east of Holbrook Junction in Nevada, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ty Oneil/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line on Saturday.

The fire, sparked by lightning July 4 in Alpine County, California, has destroyed at least 10 buildings and burned nearly 60,000 acres.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday declared a state of emergency in Carson City to speed up the deliverty of resources to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

THE LATEST