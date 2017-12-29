Tens of thousands find work in Nevada, Las Vegas, report says

More than 35,000 Nevadans have found jobs in the past year — and more than 25,000 of them were from Las Vegas, according to a new state report for November.

Job seekers arrive at a job fair hosted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal at Palace Station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Other cities that gained jobs include Reno, 1,300 jobs, and Carson City, which added 600 jobs, the report from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation released Friday indicated.

“All metro areas experienced job growth over the year and job levels continue to trend up in the state’s major population centers, with record highs in Las Vegas and Reno,” Bill Anderson, the department’s chief economist, said in a statement.

But Anderson sounded a cautionary note. The steady stream of people entering the labor force will limit declines in the jobless rate, he said in the statement.

Nearly 1.4 million Nevadans were working and the state had an unemployment rate of 5 percent in November.

Across the Silver State, the unemployment rates ranged from 2.9 percent in Eureka County to 6.4 percent in Nye County. For major cities, the jobless rates were down slightly from November of last year:

— Las Vegas unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, down 0.1 percent from a year ago.

— Carson City’s unemployment rate was 5 percent, down 0.3 percent from a year ago.

— And Reno’s unemployment rate was 4 percent, down 0.2 percent from a year ago.

The report also noted that the latest data shows Nevada wages average $900 per week. The weekly wages range from $710 in Lincoln county to $1,810 in Eureka County. Six counties have average payrolls above $1,000 per week because of the high concentration of mining jobs.

In Nevada’s major cities, Carson City wages totaled $940 per week during the first six months of the year while Washoe County came in just above the statewide average at $906.

Heavily populated Clark County was slightly slightly below the average for the Silver State at $890 per week.