This popular art installation outside Las Vegas may be moving north

A visitor stands atop of one of the rocks as he and others stop by to see the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors stop by to see the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seven Magic Mountains, a colorful art installation that towers over the Las Vegas desert, could be moved to a location in Washoe County after the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to partially fund its move.

The art installation, designed by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, needs to be relocated by the end of 2026 to make way for the expansion of Harry Reid International Airport, explained Claire Muñoz, vice president of museum advancement and deputy director for the Nevada Museum of Art, at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s become a visual icon for Nevada,” Muñoz said, adding that Rondinone expressed his desire to “explore opportunities to keep the artwork in the state of Nevada” due to its popularity and the international attention it received.

The installation is comprised of “seven towers of colorful stacked boulders carved from Nevada limestone,” Muñoz said. It is located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, about 10 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.

It was unclear where in Washoe County the large-scale artwork would possibly be moved to. Reno is in Washoe County.

Support for the installation and relocation of Seven Magic Mountains in the amount of $500,000 was on the board’s agenda Tuesday. The agenda item was part of a block vote that passed 4 to 1, with Vice Chair Jeanne Herman dissenting.

The money is coming from ARPA funding, which stands for the American Rescue Plan Act. The act gives funding to state and local governments for recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Mike Clark said that he felt the amount was “a lot of money to spend” on art, “even though I support the arts.” He did vote in favor of the block vote, though he took issue with several other agenda items.

Muñoz explained that the funds will support, in part, the “deinstallation, transportation and installation of the sculpture in Washoe County prior to December 2026.”

“Today, the Nevada Museum of Art is committed to preserving the legacy of Seven Magic Mountains while bringing its cultural and economic benefits to Washoe County,” Muñoz said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.