Transgender woman captures Miss Nevada USA pageant

A transgender woman now holds the title of Miss Nevada USA, a first in the pageant’s history.

Kataluna Enriquez is the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Nevada USA. (Marissa Castillo)

The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time in the pageant’s history.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday in the pageant at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas and will continue to compete for the title of Miss USA.

Enriquez competed against 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29.

Following her Miss Silver State USA win in March, Enriquez reflected on what the title meant to her.

“One thing that is important for me is inclusivity, diversity and representation. It’s something I did not have growing up and is still lacking in today’s world,” said Enriquez. “Today I am a proud transgender woman of color. Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than.”

In Sunday’s competition, Enriquez wore several gowns that she designed and created herself, including a shimmering floor-length halter with ombre rainbow sequins.

“I did not always have money and it’s hard for women to find dresses that fit their bodies,” Miss Nevada USA said. “Pageantry is so expensive and I wanted to compete and be able to grow and develop skills and create gowns for myself and other people.”

Enriquez, 27, took part in transgender pageants beginning in 2016 when she was working as a model. She began competing in cisgender pageants last year.

“I wanted to share my story and present that I was more than just a body,” says Enriquez. “With pageantry, people think it is only about beauty. But it’s how you present yourself, what you advocate for, what you’ve done and the goals you have.”

