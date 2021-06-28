Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time.
The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time.
Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday in the pageant at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
She was the winner of the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.
Enriquez, 27, took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model. She began competing in cisgender pageants last year.