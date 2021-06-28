98°F
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 10:25 am
 
Kataluna Enriquez is the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Nevada USA. (Miss Sil ...
Kataluna Enriquez is the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Nevada USA. (Miss Silver State USA)

The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday in the pageant at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

She was the winner of the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

Enriquez, 27, took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model. She began competing in cisgender pageants last year.

