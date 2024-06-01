97°F
Two killed in wrong-way DUI crash on I-11 in Boulder City, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2024 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2024 - 4:02 pm

Two people were killed after a wrong-way crash involving a suspected impaired driver on Interstate 11 in Boulder City on Saturday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 11 are closed at U.S. 95 in Henderson because of the crash, which happened at about 2:22 p.m. on I-11 at mile marker 6, near Gun Club Road, in Boulder City, according to police and the Nevada Department of Transportation.

In an emailed statement, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said a woman and a man were killed in the head-on crash. The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and will be booked on suspicion of impairment, Haggstrom said.

The wrong-way driver also had two children in the car. The children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Haggstrom said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

