Two weekend fatal crashes detailed by Nevada Highway Patrol

Speed was a factor in a Pahrump motorcycle fatality, and running a red light killed a driver in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Details of two fatal crashes — one in northwest Las Vegas and one in Pahrump — have been released by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The first crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Manse Road and state Route 160, about five miles south of Pahrump, when a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle speeding west on Manse Road lost control and crossed the center line in front of an oncoming 2020 Freightliner, according to the Highway Patrol.

The truck’s driver took evasive action but couldn’t avoid the rider and motorcycle, the Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle rider, James Ford Weger, 51, of Pahrump, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Information on the Freightliner’s driver was not provided.

The second crash occurred about 10:05 a.m. Saturday on the 215 Beltway offramp to North Durango Drive when an eastbound 1993 Ford E-350 food truck ran a red light at the end of the ramp and was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was southbound on North Durango drive, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Ford then crashed into a concrete median and overturned onto a traffic sign, ejecting the unrestrained driver, Vences Baldinucci, 51 of Las Vegas, who was pronounced dead at scene. Information on the Hyundai driver was not provided.

Both collisions remain under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit of the Highway Patrol.

For the year, the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 56 fatal crashes that have killed 64 people, according to the release.

