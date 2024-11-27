Union urges Mesquite police chief’s ouster

Many of the residents who packed the Mesquite City Council meeting said they were “disappointed” by the police union’s complaints against the chief of their city’s police department.

Nick Alfonsetti flashes a thumbs up as he speaks in support of Chief MaQuade Chesley during a City Council meeting, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Mesquite. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman, left, and Mayor Pro Tem Pattie Gallo listen as Shane Charles, a retired Mesquite police captain, speaks in support of Chief MaQuade Chesley during a City Council meeting, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Mesquite. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Andrew Regenbaum, right, executive director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, speaks against the proposal to renew Mesquite police Chief MaQuade Chesley's contract during a City Council meeting, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Mesquite. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Many of the residents who packed Tuesday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting said they were “disappointed” by the police union’s complaints against the chief of their city’s police department.

While meeting attendees spilled out of the overflow rooms, a union leader told the mayor and council that the Mesquite Police Officers Association held a vote of “no confidence” in Chief MaQuade Chesley’s ability to run the Mesquite Police Department.

Andrew Regenbaum, who is executive director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, said a “strong majority” voted that they weren’t confident in Chesley’s leadership.

Nepotism and retaliatory behavior on the part of the chief, Regenbaum alleged, spurred the Mesquite association to hold the vote.

Regenbaum implored city leaders to act Tuesday night.

“I urge you to consider the significance of his actions and this vote of no confidence and take appropriate action,” Regenbaum said.

After Regenbaum spoke, dozens of residents lined up behind him to make their own comments. Many said they backed Chesley and expressed frustrations about what they said was the vagueness of Regenbaum’s statements.

One resident, Sue Hanks, said she “wanted the facts.”

“I want to know exactly what Chief Chesley has done to the detriment of our Mesquite community,” Hanks said.

Another, Jeffery Smith, who has worked as an officer with the department for years, said that the Mesquite Police Officers Association does not “speak for” him. For more than 30 minutes, residents came to the podium to share their disdain for the allegations. Several called it a “witch hunt.”

One called members of the MPOA “cry babies.”

“You better consider that he (Chesley) has done one heck of a job,” said Ron Richmond, a former Mesquite Police Department detective. “I started in 1996, and we never used to do this. (You) work and shut up. You’re not going to get everything you need.”

Chesley, who sat in the audience for the meeting, gave one of the final remarks of the forum. He said that his commitment to the department had never wavered. He also shared that since he became aware of the concerns that the union has with his leadership, he has created a five-year “plan for improvement.”

“The plan focuses on critical areas designed to enhance our internal operation and the service we provide to our community. Some of those areas are open communication and active listening,” Chesley said. “We want to make sure our officers are supported and that their wellness is maintained throughout their careers.”

Unlike one woman whom Mayor Allan Litman interrupted after exceeding the allotted three minutes, the council allowed Chesley’s remarks to go longer than the time limit. The crowd gave him a standing ovation after.

A handful of people dressed in MPOA T-shirts sat near the back of the chambers. One scoffed while Chesley spoke.

During their comments to the council, Mindy Hughes and Brent Horlacher, who had been sitting with the MPOA supporters, insisted that a thorough investigation be done. They said the police union should not be villainized.

“It is the union’s job to demand transparency and honesty from the government entity, as well as any citizen would expect,” Horlacher said. “That is the mission of MPOA. It’s not to hurt anyone. It’s not to talk bad about anyone. It’s not to ruin anybody’s life. It is, however, an essential function of the MPOA to seek truth and accountability from those elected and appointed by the city of Mesquite.”

In an interview after the meeting, Regenbaum told the Review-Journal that he could not discuss specific incidents but that Chesley had “weaponized internal affairs against people in the department who disagreed with him.” According to Regenbaum, the chief had also hired out-of-state friends and given them more favorable pay scales.

“It is not unusual that he (Chesley) would bring out all his supporters,” Regenbaum said. “What is important is that the MPOA rank and rile had the courage to do something of this magnitude.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com