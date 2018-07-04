Local Nevada

UNLV graduate, bound for medical school, crowned Miss Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2018 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2018 - 6:19 pm

Miss Las Vegas 2017 and former Miss Outstanding Teen Alexis Hilts was crowned Miss Nevada at a ceremony Sunday evening at Westgate in front of a crowd of about 250 people.

“I was ecstatic to hear my name called,” Hilts said. “I was really excited. This is my fourth year at Miss Nevada and my last because I plan to attend medical school next year.”

A recent UNLV graduate, with a degree in pre-professional biology and political science, Hilts’ platform was Innovation through Inclusion: Encouraging Diversity in STEM, which aims to raise awareness of classes and careers in science, technology, engineering and math among women, underrepresented minorities and first-generation students.

“I saw from when I was a freshman the differences in my science classes compared to political science classes,” Hilts said. “It’s something that really bothered me. I looked further into it and actually did my honors thesis on that when I graduated from UNLV.”

She plans to use her platform to prompt discussions of STEM in communities across the state and aspires to obtain a medical degree in pediatrics. She won over $20,000 in scholarships and will go on to compete in the Miss America competition.

“I want to share with all of the communities here that STEM is possible, and it’s something they should consider,” Hilts said.

Tia Henderson of Reno was crowned Miss Outstanding Teen at the same event, taking home over $5,000 in scholarships.

“I just remember thinking that I can’t ugly cry or these crowning pictures are going to be horrible,” Henderson said, laughing. “I remember hearing my family in the audience screaming and that made me cry even more. There was so much joy and happiness in that moment.”

Henderson’s platform, Capabilities Despite Disabilities, focuses on encouraging inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities through teaching of acceptance. She developed a program, Unified Sports, her freshman year of high school to provide opportunities for people with disabilities.

“I realized there’s not a single athletic opportunity for students with disabilities in the school district,” Henderson said, “and I really believe that we should provide them with the same opportunities all of us have.”

Inspired by her late grandmother, who worked with people with special needs most of her life, Henderson’s program has been incorporated in 25 schools throughout Northern Nevada.

“There’s a huge gap between the Northern and Southern program for Special Olympics, so I really want to reach out to Southern Nevada to create a unified state where we are providing these opportunities,” Henderson said.

Runners-up for the Miss Outstanding Teen competition included Karrina Ferris, Hana Altenburg, Isabella McGinnis and Alexa Fahd. Runners-up for Miss Nevada included Macie Tuell, Nasya Mancini, Briana Lowe and Lauren Pellegrino.

Miss America will be held in Atlantic City on Sept. 9, and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen will be on July 29 in Orlando.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Life
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
More in Local Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like