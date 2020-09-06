111°F
Valley Electric urges energy conservation to avoid rolling blackouts

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 2:10 pm
 

The Valley Electric Association received notification from California Independent System Operator that without energy conservation measures, anticipated demand will exceed available supply between 4 and 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a Nye County news release.

Rolling blackouts are possible in the VEA service area, which includes Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

The VEA had earlier put out an alert urging customers to conserve energy through 9 p.m. Monday to avoid rolling blackouts.

