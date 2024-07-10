Valley of Fire remains closed after park ranger shoots, kills person

A park ranger shot and killed a person at Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, officials say.

People are seen at Valley of Fire State Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person Wednesday at Valley of Fire State Park, officials say.

In a news release, the Nevada Division of State Parks said that a park ranger stationed at the park “discharged their service weapon while responding to a call.”

One person was struck, the release said. Medical personnel pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Authorities said the park ranger was not injured.

In a post on Facebook, Nevada State Parks advised that Valley of Fire would be closed “until further notice.” In a Thursday morning update, officials said the park would remain closed for the “entirety of the day.”

Those with camping reservations were advised to enter through the west entrance. However, officials noted that guests will only have access to the campground while the rest of the park will remain closed off.

No additional information was immediately available.