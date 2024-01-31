Who killed 19 wild burros? $10K reward offered for answers

The Bureau of Land Management wants to know who shot and killed the federally protected animals along Interstate 15 south of the Las Vegas Valley.

This photo from a Bureau of Land Management press release shows evidence from a scene where 19 wild burros were found shot to death Aug. 13, 2019, between Primm and Baker, California. (Bureau of Land Management)

Someone shot and killed nearly two dozen animals near the Las Vegas Valley, and officials need your help finding out who did it.

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooting and killing of 19 wild burros.

In a social media post Wednesday, the BLM’s California branch released photos of two vehicles of interest in the case: a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended-cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard, and a white 2008 Toyota extended-cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof and brush guard.

😠#Wanted Recognize these vehicles? BLM is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to justice for the shooting and killing of 19 wild burros. The animals were found along Interstate 15 between Baker, California and Primm, Nevada on August 13, 2019. #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/RDtBqDCBNa — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) January 31, 2024

The animals, which are protected under federal law, were found Aug. 13, 2019, along Interstate 15 between Primm and Baker, California. The vehicles were last seen that morning in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino in Primm.

The BLM said in a press release that the burros were killed by a .30-06 caliber rifle. “Special agents also believe the person or persons responsible used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of their cartridges.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 909-987-5005 or visit wetip.com.

Despite their federally protected status, wild burros have been frequently targeted for killings over the years. In July 2023, the National Park Service reported that five burros had been shot and killed in Death Valley National Park. In May 2018, 13 of the animals were found shot to death on public land near Beatty in Nye County.

