Woman, 24, struck and killed on Laughlin highway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Laughlin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 11:10 p.m. on Needles Highway south of Aha Macav Parkway. A 2013 Chevrolet Volt was northbound on Needles while the victim, a 24-year-old woman from Needles, California, was sitting in the travel lane.

The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but could not do so. The right front of the Chevrolet struck the pedestrian, projecting her onto the unpaved roadside, the Metro release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 44th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Fatal Detail.

