York Fire reaches national monument

A tortoise walking away from the road just outside of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. The York Fire was partially contained by Tuesday morning after the blaze ignited Friday in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Fire crews had expanded containment on more of the growing York Fire Wednesday morning, and monsoonal rain was helping.

The fire started in the Mojave National Preserve Friday and threatened border towns in Nevada and California. Orange skies and air quality concerns plagued the Las Vegas Valley through Monday, before monsoonal rain clouds replaced the smoke in the sky.

In an update posted Wednesday morning, federal authorities said the fire had spread to more than 82,000 acres, but overnight, firefighters had reached 30 percent containment.

Marc Peebles, incident spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said more than 8,000 acres of the fire was in Clark County, and it had crossed into the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument.

Peebles said he was trying to determine Wednesday morning how many acres of Nevada’s newest monument had burned. The 500,000 acres stretches from the Newberry mountains in the east to the New York Mountains south and Castle and Piute mountains in the west. It is considered one of the most sacred places on Earth to about a dozen Yuman-speaking tribes that have traced their origins to the land.

“Despite recent rainfall, firefighters are remaining vigilant and remain prepared as a drying trend is on the horizon,” officials wrote in an update on InciWeb, an emergency management website. “While the rain has been beneficial it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels.”

Firefighters were expected to focus on building a containment line around the edges of the fire Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service included the fire region in the area expected to get an inch of rain from thunderstorms moving through the southwest.

By 11:30 a.m., the area of the fire was in its second flash flood warning within 24 hours, and meteorologists warned of “heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches.” The flash flood warning was expected to last until 2:15 p.m.

Authorities said Tuesday morning that 15 minutes of monsoonal rain had aided in their fire fighting.

The Mojave National Preserve was under a flash flood warning Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the weather service, and meteorologist Brian Planz said eastern parts of the fire received a half-inch to an inch of rain.

“There’s still a few showers around Nipton and Searchlight right now,” Planz said just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. “That should be moving out within the next hour or two.”

Planz said that after Wednesday afternoon, dry conditions were expected for at least the next five days.

