Man dead after motorcycle crash on I-15, north of LV Speedway

Nevada State Police responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on I-15, 11 miles north of the Las Vegas Speedway.

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday on Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle at 4:25 p.m. 11 miles north of the Las Vegas Speedway on I-15, according to State Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

The northbound I-15 and mile marker 64 off-ramp as well as the U.S. Route 93 eastbound toward the I-15 northbound are closed. People are advised to use the next exit to go south onto the U.S. 93, and exit at the next ramp to go north on I-15, Haggstrom wrote.

As of Sunday evening at 5:56 p.m., the Highway Patrol was still at the scene.

