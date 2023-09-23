Man dead, woman injured in crash fleeing police in northeast valley

A man and a woman were stealing parts from a stolen vehicle near Alto and Bledsoe around 6:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Laurenco said in a text.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a crash as they fled police in the northeast valley Friday evening, police said.

A man and a woman were stealing parts from a stolen vehicle near Alto and Bledsoe around 6:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Laurenco said in a text.

When officers arrived they fled from officers, Lorenco stated.

“Officers did not pursue,” he said. “The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle.”

The crash was at Alto and Betty, a few blocks from the stolen auto location. The man was trapped inside his vehicle.

The male suspect was confirmed deceased while the woman was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.