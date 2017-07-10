ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local

Man found dead near Wetlands Park may have died from heat

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2017 - 6:14 pm
 

A man found dead near the Clark County Wetlands Park may have died from the heat, police said.

About 3 p.m. Sunday a dead body was found in a wash near the park, Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said. He said the man appears to be about 70 years old and homeless.

Arriving medical personnel believe the man died from natural or heat-related causes, Rogers said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like