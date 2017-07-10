Man found dead near Wetlands Park may have died from heat

A man found dead near the Clark County Wetlands Park may have died from the heat, police said.

A view of Frenchman Mountain from Clark County Wetlands Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead near the Clark County Wetlands Park may have died from the heat, police said.

About 3 p.m. Sunday a dead body was found in a wash near the park, Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said. He said the man appears to be about 70 years old and homeless.

Arriving medical personnel believe the man died from natural or heat-related causes, Rogers said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

7050 Wetlands Park Lane, Las Vegas