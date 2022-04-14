Man killed in crash on I-15

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. between Apex and the intersection with U.S. 93.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist from Wisconsin was killed, possibly the result of a medical episode, when he lost control on his vehicle on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

A 2022 Dodge Charger left the roadway and struck a center median cable barrier on I-15 northbound near mile marker 64, between Apex and U.S. 93, around 4:45 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in an email.

The 65-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center where he died. A woman passenger was not injured.

According to witnesses, the driver may have suffered a medical episode that contributed to the crash.

I-15 traffic was restricted to one lane as officers investigated.

